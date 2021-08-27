PSB Executive Committee meeting held

UrduPoint.com

The meeting of the Executive Committee of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday expressed that there was an urgent need for a unified national sports policy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The meeting of the Executive Committee of Pakistan Sports board (PSB) on Friday expressed that there was an urgent need for a unified national sports policy in the country.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and President Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Fehmida Mirza presided over the 91st meeting of the Executive Committee here which was attended by all executive committee members.

The agenda items were discussed at the meeting and decisions were taken with reference to the last meeting of the Executive Committee, said a press release issued here.

The meeting also discussed the poor performance of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and also about the Pakistani athletes who displayed top performance at the Games.

It was informed in the meeting that no performance audit of POA was done. Expressing concern over the meeting, the participants said there was an urgent need for a unified national sports policy in the country.

The meeting participants expressed concern over POA delegation sent to Tokyo Olympics and said that POA was responsible for mismanagement at the Games.

The meeting agreed that name of Pakistan would only be used by those who follow the government's guidelines.

