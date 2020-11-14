PSB facilities to close from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza has directed that all facilities of Pakistan sports board (PSB) would remain close from Monday, due to ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.

According to a statement issued here, she has also directed that the staff strength of Ministry and its attached departments would be reduced by 50 percent with effect from November 16 till further orders in accordance with the policy of the Federal Government.