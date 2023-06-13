UrduPoint.com

PSB Grants Rs 25 Million To PHF For Participation In Asian Champions Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published June 13, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a check of Rs 25 million to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to make arrangements for the national team's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy, slated to be held in Chennai, India in August

Secretary General of PHF Haider Hussain received the check from Director Finance and Audit PSB Faizan Janjua and Accounts Officer PSB Muhammad Akram Bhatti, Olympians Kaleemullah, Hanif Khan and Rahim Khan were also present with him on this occasion, a PHF press release said on Tuesday.

Secretary General of PHF Haider Hussain received the check from Director Finance and Audit PSB Faizan Janjua and Accounts Officer PSB Muhammad Akram Bhatti, Olympians Kaleemullah, Hanif Khan and Rahim Khan were also present with him on this occasion, a PHF press release said on Tuesday.

Haider thanked Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari and Director General of PSB Shoaib Khoso for issuing special grant to the Federation.

He said the minister had assured that if Pakistan players would perform well, the government would fully support them. He said the minister has expressed satisfaction at the national junior team's performance in the recently-held Junior Asia Cup in Oman. "He has also fulfilled his promise for which I am grateful to him.

" He said: "The PHF is making all-out effort for the betterment of the national game and strong representation of Pakistan at the international level.

Haider said: "The recent outstanding performance of Pakistan juniors has been highly appreciated by hockey fans as well as the government of Pakistan.

"We have also included all the 18 members of our junior outfit in the probables for the Asian Champions Trophy, he added.

Haider said: "The players have been encouraged and are eager to perform." He said that the IPC minister wanted to improve the national game of hockey and was keen to see Pakistan team performing well at the international level.

He said that all the victories achieved by Pakistan hockey in the past had been possible due to the financial support of Pakistan governments.

"Development of Pakistan hockey and participation in international competitions is not easy without the financial backing of the government of Pakistan," he added.

