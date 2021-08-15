PSB hold sports activities to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) held various sports competitions in connection with the Independence Day (August 14) celebrations at Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore and Karachi.

In the Women's hockey match played at Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium in which Pakistan Army defeated Islamabad Hockey Association (IHA) 2-0.

Lawn tennis competitions were held here at Pakistan Sports Complex. In the men's event, Azlan Sajjad was victorious while Shazia Sajjad won the women's title.

In the football match played here at the Jinnah Stadium, PSB Green defeated PSB Whites by 3-2 goals.

In the Women's football match, at Pakistan Sports Complex, PSB Green defeated PSB Whites by 10-0 in a one-sided contest.

The Azadi Cup Chess Championship has kicked off here at Rodham Hall and would continue for two days.

The Cycling, table tennis and weightlifting competitions were held at PSB Coaching Center Lahore. Badminton and table tennis competitions were held at PSB Coaching Center Karachi while squash and badminton competitions were held at PSB Coaching Center Peshawar.

Similarly, boxing and fencing competitions were held at PSB Coaching Center, Quetta. Col. Muhammad Asif Zaman (R), Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, distributed prizes among the players.