PSB holds event to create awareness about doping

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan sports Board under the leadership of its Director General Col (R) Asif Zaman organized an event for awareness about doping in connection with Anti Doping Day.

The theme of the event was 'Play True Day' – "a day that is dedicated to raising awareness among athletes, the sporting public and others about the importance of protecting Clean Sport" as per WADA, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The purpose of the event was to raise awareness among young players on doping rules, to educate about the harms which prohibited substances can have on the body in the long run and to inculcate spirit of fair play and positive competitiveness among athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Zaman said, "There is no shortcut to success.

Dedication and hard work have no substitutes and those looking to cut corners need to understand this.

"We are waging a battle to eliminate the use of prohibited and harmful substances and this event is one such effort." "We often face problems when an athelte is training individually and he does not have access to right information. We are hoping National Federations and POA will get on board with us since athletes have a direct liaison with them.

National Volleyball Team coach Christiano Rodrigues said, "Fight against doping and say no to doping."The PSB has organized such events in the past as well and currently, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Karate, and Kabbadi training camps are being held at Pakistan Sports Board in which athletes are preparing for the future events.