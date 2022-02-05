UrduPoint.com

PSB Holds Football, Hockey, Netball Matches On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 05, 2022 | 09:40 PM

PSB holds football, hockey, netball matches on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Exhibition football, hockey and netball competitions were held at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day under the auspices of Pakistan Sports board (PSB).

The football match was played between PSB-XI and AJK-XI at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad wherein the former defeated the latter after an exciting contest.

The PSB XI had a 2-0 lead till the break. In the second half, AJK-XI scored a goal to make the match 2-1, which continued till the end of stipulated time.

Hassan and Mubeen scored one goal each for the winning team, while Rashid scored the only goal for AJK-XI.

Meanwhile, in the hockey match played at Naseer Banda Stadium, PSB-XI defeated AJK-XI by 5-3 goals. In netball competition, Islamabad Green defeated Islamabad Blue 19-15.

Col. Muhammad Asif Zaman (Retd), Director General of PSB was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Hockey Islamabad Sports Rashid Lead

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

3 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

3 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

4 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>