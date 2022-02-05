PSB holds football, hockey, netball matches on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Exhibition football, hockey and netball competitions were held at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day under the auspices of Pakistan Sports board (PSB).

The football match was played between PSB-XI and AJK-XI at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad wherein the former defeated the latter after an exciting contest.

The PSB XI had a 2-0 lead till the break. In the second half, AJK-XI scored a goal to make the match 2-1, which continued till the end of stipulated time.

Hassan and Mubeen scored one goal each for the winning team, while Rashid scored the only goal for AJK-XI.

Meanwhile, in the hockey match played at Naseer Banda Stadium, PSB-XI defeated AJK-XI by 5-3 goals. In netball competition, Islamabad Green defeated Islamabad Blue 19-15.

Col. Muhammad Asif Zaman (Retd), Director General of PSB was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.