PSB Holds Grand Sports Gala To Mark Independence Day
Muhammad Rameez Published August 14, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A grand sports gala was held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday as part of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day celebrations.
The event featured an array of sports competitions, drawing participants and spectators alike to join in the patriotic festivities.
The day began with the ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag at Liaquat Gymnasium at 7:55am, setting a spirited tone for the rest of the day's activities. Following the flag ceremony, a series of thrilling sports events took place across the complex, including Basketball, Football, Futsal, Volleyball, Karate, Taekwondo, Chess, and Hockey, each held in their designated areas.
The Secretary of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Nadeem Irshad Kayani and Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Director General Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, honored the events with their presence, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.
Their simultaneous participation in various events underscored the importance of sports in fostering national pride and unity.
The sports enthusiasts, along with the general public, warmly applauded the Pakistan Sports Board's initiative to organize such a large-scale celebration of Independence Day.
The successful execution of the Independence Day Sports Fiesta highlighted PSB's commitment to promoting sports and healthy activities, making the day memorable for all involved.
