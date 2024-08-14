Open Menu

PSB Holds Grand Sports Gala To Mark Independence Day

Muhammad Rameez Published August 14, 2024 | 10:00 PM

PSB holds Grand Sports Gala to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A grand sports gala was held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday as part of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day celebrations.

The event featured an array of sports competitions, drawing participants and spectators alike to join in the patriotic festivities.

The day began with the ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag at Liaquat Gymnasium at 7:55am, setting a spirited tone for the rest of the day's activities. Following the flag ceremony, a series of thrilling sports events took place across the complex, including Basketball, Football, Futsal, Volleyball, Karate, Taekwondo, Chess, and Hockey, each held in their designated areas.

The Secretary of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Nadeem Irshad Kayani and Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Director General Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, honored the events with their presence, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Their simultaneous participation in various events underscored the importance of sports in fostering national pride and unity.

The sports enthusiasts, along with the general public, warmly applauded the Pakistan Sports Board's initiative to organize such a large-scale celebration of Independence Day.

The successful execution of the Independence Day Sports Fiesta highlighted PSB's commitment to promoting sports and healthy activities, making the day memorable for all involved.

APP/vad-msr

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Hockey Sports Independence Event All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

55 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports