PSB Holds Mental Health Awareness Seminar

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A seminar on 'Mental Health Awareness' was held here at the Jinnah library Hall of the Pakistan sports Complex, with an aim to create awareness of mental health and well-being among the athletes.

The seminar was organized by Sports Psychologist of Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Ms. Qurratul Ain on the special instruction of the Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza.

IPC Secretary Abdul Gufran Memon was the chief guest on the occasion while Parliamentary Secretary for IPC Ms. Saima Nadeem and Deputy Director General PSB Masoor Ahmed Khan also graced the occasion with their participation during the seminar proceedings.

The purpose of conducting the seminar was to create awareness of Mental Health and wellbeing including Psychological First aid in cases of stress, anxiety, depression and the subsequent strategies of coping with them.

The key speakers emphasized on the vitality of Mental Health in Sports, Life skills training required dealing with psychological strength and Motivation, psychology of doping and controlling the mental Health Challenges.

Mrs. Qurratul Ain, PSB Sports Psychologist and Therapist, highlighted the importance of Mental Health generally in our daily lives and specifically in the lives of Sportsmen.

Ms. Nabeela Raheem Clinical Psychologist and Representative of Psyche and the Mind Experts, gave an in depth view of Psychological First Aid in cases of stress, anxiety, depression and coping strategies.

Khalid Zamir, Former Doping Control Officer PSB, addressed the participants and helped them understand the pros and cons of Doping and the factors leading to this dilemma.

Ms. Uzma Noor Clinical Psychologist and Representative of Psyche and the Mind Experts, conducted an interactive session related to Life Skills.

Ms. Masooma Qayyum gave a detailed introduction of 'Psyche and the Mind Experts' followed by Romela Hameed Motivational Speaker to share her life experiences on developing 'Psychological Strength' by countering the demons of anxiety, stress, depression. The program concluded with certificate distribution to the speakers and participants.

