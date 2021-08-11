PSB Independence Day Games on August 14: Director PSB

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan sports Board's Independence Day Games will be held at PSB Coaching Center on August 14, 2021, Director Sports PSB Coaching Center Pervez Ali told APP here on Wednesday.

He told that games like Squash, Badminton, Table Tennis and Archery would be organized under the aegis of Director Sports PSB Coaching Center Peshawar with a flag hoisting ceremony in the morning.

He said players of the Mohib Ullah Squash academy will be part of the Independence Day squash and invitations have already been sent to former World Champion Jansher Khan, Mohib Ullah Khan and Qamar Zaman to join the kids during the events.

Pervez Ali said that Director General Pakistan Sports board Col. (Retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman has also issued directives to all PSB Coaching Centers to hold Independence Day Games to celebration the 74th Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

Pervez Ali said that recently Col. (Retd) Asif Zaman had also paid a visit to PSB Coaching Center Peshawar and issued directives for the rehabilitation of all facilities including revamping washrooms, rooms of hostel, flooring of main Indoor Hall by replacing it with new wooden flooring.

He said that with the revamping of all facilities, the players would be ensured international standard playing conditions. He said that the Independence Day Badminton and Table Tennis would be organized in the morning and Squash and Archery would be held in the afternoon with open invitation to all players.