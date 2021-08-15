UrduPoint.com

PSB Independence Day Squash, Badminton Championship Concludes

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

PSB Independence Day Squash, Badminton Championship concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan sports board (PSB) Independence Day Boys and Girls Squash and Boys Badminton competition concluded here on Sunday.

Two of the former squash legends – Qamar Zaman and Mohib Ullah Khan along with Deputy Director education KP Ms Gul Raj graced the occasion as guest and witnessed the Girls and Boys Squash finals and Boys Badminton final.

National Squash Coach of Pakistan Sports Board Shehzad Mohib, Director Sports PSB Coaching Center Pervez Ali, Superintendent Salman Khan, players and spectators were also present.

Pakistan Sports Board organized squash and badminton competitions in connection with the Diamond Jubilee Pakistan Independence Day celebrations in Peshawar.

Talking to media men, Deputy Director Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms Gul Raj appreciated Director General Pakistan Sports Board Col (retd) Asif Zaman for his directives of holding Independence Day Squash, Badminton and Archery events at Under-16 level.

She said, through this way we could make our younger generation aware of the sacrifices given by our elders for a separate homeland Pakistan.

She also paid glowing tributes to the leadership of All Indian Muslim League and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In fact, the struggle for a separate homeland succeeded due to the tremendous sacrifices rendered under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Miss Gul Raj added.

She said that Pakistan was moving forward to achieving the goals envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, in the first match, Hameed Khan defeated Talha Iqbal 3-0, Ibrahim Mohib defeated Mubeen Khan 3-0. In the third match of boys, Ryan Mohib defeated Ahsan Shah while in the match between girls, Mehvish defeated Kainat Amir by 3-2 to win the winner's trophy. In the other Girls final Sana Bahadur defeated Nimra Aqeel by 3-0 and won the Girls Squash main title.

In the Badminton Hafiz Shahan beat Daniyal Malik by 3-0 and won the title. Former World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman, Mohibullah Khan and Miss Gul Raj gave away trophies, cash prizes and certificates to the position holders.

