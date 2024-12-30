PSB Initiates Sport Clubs' Scrutiny To Ensure NSFs' Legitimacy, Transparency
Muhammad Rameez Published December 30, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has initiated a comprehensive scrutiny process of sport clubs across the country to ensure the legitimacy and transparency of National Sports Federations (NSFs)
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has initiated a comprehensive scrutiny process of sport clubs across the country to ensure the legitimacy and transparency of National Sports Federations (NSFs).
The move comes after a recent meeting, chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), which emphasized the crucial role of sport clubs in the national sports structure.
The PSB also referred to another meeting of its board wherein it was decided to initiate club scrutiny. All provincial sport ministries, departments, boards and directorates were asked o conduct a thorough scrutiny of clubs at all levels, from tehsil to provincial associations.
The scrutiny will focus on verifying the registration details of clubs and their respective associations.
A detailed report in a specific format is required from each level, including information on club Names, locations, office-bearers, CNIC numbers, dates of registration and grants received from the government. The PSB expects to receive these reports within 30 days of the issuance of this letter. By ensuring that only genuine and well-structured sport organizations operate at all levels, the PSB aims to promote the development of sports nationwide and enhance the overall quality of sports in the country.
Recent Stories
2024 year of economic stabilization, reviving growth & recovery: Dr Suleri
Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Moatasim Bilallah Shah conducts surprise visit ..
IGP Sindh calls on Home Minister Ziaul Hasan
Nasirabad Police recover big fireworks cache
PSB initiates sport clubs' scrutiny to ensure NSFs' legitimacy, transparency
KP Govt extends winter vacations upto January 6
Civil Services Academy officers visit Safe City Islamabad
NA body shows concerns over non-fulfillment of vacant positions in PIMS
Two arrested over jubilant firing
Police arrest landlord over charges of sexually abusing tenant girl in Lahore
Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Taj Mastani on Jan 3
BISP seeks Australian collaboration for beneficiary skill development
More Stories From Sports
-
PSB initiates sport clubs' scrutiny to ensure NSFs' legitimacy, transparency4 minutes ago
-
Sialkot to face Peshawar in final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy52 minutes ago
-
Week-long under-16 winter coaching camp concludes2 hours ago
-
Rohit, Kohli fall as India 33-3 chasing 340 against Australia5 hours ago
-
Gutsy Jaiswal fifty gives India hope of saving 4th Australia Test9 hours ago
-
Rohit, Kohli fall as India 33-3 chasing 340 against Australia11 hours ago
-
National Blind Games end as athletes showcase potential across various disciplines1 day ago
-
Inter-Club National Hockey Championship from Jan 11 day ago
-
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup2 days ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 days ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 days ago
-
Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmering drought2 days ago