PSB Initiates Sport Clubs' Scrutiny To Ensure NSFs' Legitimacy, Transparency

Muhammad Rameez Published December 30, 2024 | 07:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has initiated a comprehensive scrutiny process of sport clubs across the country to ensure the legitimacy and transparency of National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The move comes after a recent meeting, chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), which emphasized the crucial role of sport clubs in the national sports structure.

The PSB also referred to another meeting of its board wherein it was decided to initiate club scrutiny. All provincial sport ministries, departments, boards and directorates were asked o conduct a thorough scrutiny of clubs at all levels, from tehsil to provincial associations.

The scrutiny will focus on verifying the registration details of clubs and their respective associations.

A detailed report in a specific format is required from each level, including information on club Names, locations, office-bearers, CNIC numbers, dates of registration and grants received from the government. The PSB expects to receive these reports within 30 days of the issuance of this letter. By ensuring that only genuine and well-structured sport organizations operate at all levels, the PSB aims to promote the development of sports nationwide and enhance the overall quality of sports in the country.

