PSB initiates telecom services to keep athletes active

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has taken the initiative to provide telecom services to keep the players active while they are stranded at home.

The board has launched a tele health service to combat the corona threat, through country's most popular messaging service WhatsApp as well as through Facebook and its official website, said a statement issued here.

All the users, particularly athletes can reach out to this helpline service for getting credible information, awareness, knowledge about the fitness methods and exercises to be performed in doors while keeping up good health. The board has provided official cell numbers +923345492964 and +923005340725 to contact in this regard.

In order to reach out to the helpline services, the citizens should have the WhatsApp numbers given above. They can text and seek information regarding general psychological and health conditions, fitness goals and also about daily dietary needs. In turn, they will receive verified information in the form of text or video through these numbers.

The World Health Organization recommends that the average person should get 2.5 hours of moderate or 1.5 hours of intense exercise every week, but with PSB gym and sports facilities closed due to COVID-19, it has taken this initiative to provide online coaching services to the athletes to help them maintain their health and fitness, Director Genral PSB Amna Imran said.

"I think that it definitely is still possible to keep a really solid fitness regimen going because at the end of the day, it's just about your fitness goals, no matter how you're achieving, at home or in gym does not matter" she said.

Getting a balanced mix of all three macronutrients i.e. carbohydrates, fats and proteins is as important for the players as is for anyone else because each serves an important purpose in the body. Hence, through this online coaching athletes would be guided as to what they are supposed to eat and what not to, the DG PSB added.

While demonstrating various exercises that can be easily performed at home, PSB physiotherapist stated: "There are numerous exercises you can do at home with minimal to no equipment to get a full body workout. Hence through these tele rehab services not only awareness would be created among the general public about staying fit, but those suffering from mild to moderate injuries would also be provided all information that how they can safely deal with such issues at home."Apart from physical fitness needs, athletes need to also pay attention to their nutritional and dietary needs, as they are now staying at home, therefore can face changes in their activity levels.

The initiative taken by the PSB is definitely something to be reckoned with. These services that are being provided through the online coaching will reach out to every single individual no matter where they are living. Initiation of more such steps is the need of the hour for the general awareness of the public and also to fight successfully against this unknown enemy.