PSB Introduces Gold Card To Honour Standout Athletes
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has approved the issuance of a Gold Card for medal winners, Olympians and world champions with an aim to recognize and honour their achievements at the international level.
According to a PSB notification, the initiative, endorsed during the recently-held PSB’s 31st Board meeting, falls under the Cash Award Policy 2024.
The Gold Card will serve as a token of gratitude for the athletes’ contributions to Pakistan’s sporting legacy. It grants exclusive benefits, including complimentary access to all sports facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad and PSB Coaching Centres nationwide. Additionally, cardholders will enjoy up to 20 days of complimentary accommodation per Calendar year at PSB hostels. Beyond the complimentary limit, accommodations can be availed at Board-approved rates.
Eligible athletes can apply for the Gold Card through their respective National Sports Federations (NSF).
The NSF will verify the applicant’s credentials, including their status as a medal winner, Olympian, or world champion and forward the application along with supporting documents to the PSB’s Director General.
Applications will be reviewed by a dedicated committee and upon successful verification, the PSB Director General will approve and issue the Gold Card. The card will have a validity of five years, after which it can be renewed through the same process.
The initiative not only provides practical support to athletes but also underscores Pakistan's commitment to fostering a culture of sports excellence.
For further details and application guidelines, medal winners, Olympians and world champions are encouraged to contact their respective National Sports Federations.
