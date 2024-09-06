PSB introduces transparent merit-based process for players

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has introduced new protocols to ensure merit-based selection of athletes representing Pakistan in international sports events.

Previously, there was no requirement for national sports federations to provide a selection criterion or post-event report when applying for No Objection Certificates (NOCs), said a press release.

Now, all federations seeking NOCs must submit a Player Profile Proforma that details the achievements and credentials of the selected athletes.

Furthermore, sports federations will be required to certify that players were selected based solely on merit.

In addition, a Post-Event Evaluation Form will also be submitted after the conclusion of each event. These documents will be made publicly available on the PSB’s website under the new Foreign Sports Events tab to promote transparency.