PSB Issues NOC For Pakistan Women’s Football Team Despite NC PFF's Delays

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSB issues NOC for Pakistan Women’s Football team despite NC PFF's delays

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) In a move aimed at supporting the players, the Pakistan sports board (PSB) has issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Pakistan Women’s National Football Team to participate in the SAFF Football Championship, scheduled from October 17 to 30 in Nepal.

This action follows significant delays caused by the Normalization Committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

Sources reveal that the PSB had repeatedly requested the NC PFF to submit the necessary documents for obtaining the NOC.

However, the committee failed to comply in a timely manner and did not follow the prescribed procedure, which is available on the PSB website.

Despite these delays, the PSB, committed to supporting athletes, reportedly took the decision to issue the NOC to ensure the team’s participation in the SAFF Championship.

This development highlights the PSB's continued dedication to Pakistan's athletes, ensuring their presence in international competitions despite administrative hurdles.

APP/vad-msr

