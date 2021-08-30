PSB meeting held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday chaired the 23rd meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) .

The meeting was attended by all board members except Pakistan Olympic Association's (POA) president despite the invitation to participate. Akeel Karim Dhidhi participated via video link, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting two key agenda items were discussed including olympic failure Analysis. The participants of the meeting agreed that miss management was done by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) at Tokyo Olympics.

The relevant coaches was not sent as they were not given accreditation.

"Admin officials were sent to Tokyo for Joy ride.

All behaviour of all members and athletes was the responsibility of POA. Racist comments were made over there. Untrained athletes were sent. Coivd SOPs were not followed which defamed Pakistan's name. All this showed the failure of the Olympic Committee," the meeting discussed.

It was decided in the meeting that no one would be allowed to do anything in future that would defame the country or bring disgrace to the government.

All the participants agreed that a National Sports Policy should be implemented in the country which would regulates all sports institutions/entities.

Chairman PSB board and all board members expressed regret over not attending the meeting by POA's president. They said that POA should have attended the meeting.