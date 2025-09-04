PSB Moves To Verify Grassroots Sports Clubs, Associations Nationwide
Muhammad Rameez Published September 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) In order to bring transparency to Pakistan’s sports governance, the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has asked all national sports federations to submit complete details of their clubs and associations — right down to the village and town level — within the next two weeks.
The move is part of a broader set of reforms being initiated by DG PSB Yasir Pirzada, aimed at tightening governance, ending paper-based federations, and pushing for a culture of documentation and accountability in sports, said a press release.
Federations have been asked to provide lists of their clubs, tehsil, district, divisional, and provincial associations, along with Names and contact details of presidents and secretaries and the dates of their last elections.
Any federation that
fails to submit the information within 15 days, risks being presumed non-functional at the grassroots level.
The PSB plans to compile the data into a public database, making it easier for athletes, parents, and policymakers to identify which associations are actually functional. Observers note that if carried through, the verification drive could expose hollow setups while strengthening genuine clubs that serve as nurseries for young athletes.
APP/vad-msr
