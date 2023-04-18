UrduPoint.com

PSB Organizes Coaching Course

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2023 | 09:52 PM

A two-day coaching course for sports coaches, players and technical officials of Islamabad and Rawalpindi was organized by Pakistan Sports Board here at the Pakistan Sports Complex

A total of 50 male and female coaches, players and technical officials (judges, referees and umpires) from different sports from Islamabad and Rawalpindi were participating in the course.

Speakers including Deputy DG of Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Shahid islam and President of Alpine Club of Pakistan Abu Zafar Sadiq, Rana Nasrullah, Quratul Ain, Arshad Mahmood and Asadullah were gave lectures on various sports issues to the participants of the course.

The course would cover topics such as coaching and training theories, nutrition, doping, sports psychology, sports injuries, first aid and skills training.

The certificates would be distributed to the participants at the end of the course. Apart from this, a similar course would also be held in Lahore after Eid.

