PSB refresher course concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Sports board Refresher Course on anti-doping awareness, developing speed, stamina, and the role of knowledgeable coaches and nutrition therapy in sports ended on a high note to upgrade the existing facilities to coaches by bringing them at par with much-developed countries of the world.

On the last day of the session, having his Ph.D. in Nutrition from the USA a Pakistan origin US National Dr. Nabeel delivered his three hours long lecture on Nutritional Therapy in Sports, its impact on athletes, effective and efficiently responses, and types of nutrients with micro, macro, non-nutrients, anti-nutrients, and its need.

The participants took a keen interest and asked many questions which were softly answered by him. Shahid Islam, Deputy Director Sports PSB Rana Nasrullah, and International Lecturer were also present.

Dr. Nabeel, who delivered his lectures across the world and world famous Names in the subject, expressed his satisfaction with the keen participants by lauding Director General Sports PSB Shoaib Khosa for launching the refresher courses across Pakistan.

Dr. Nabeel said that Nutrition and Sports Nutrition means whatever food one takes by oral means it gives you the energy to maintain life activities, this process is called Nutrition, and food and its components � substances are called Nutrients.

Besides Nutrition, he also underlined the importance of the Gait Cycle, Gait Psychology, Bodybuilder walk, speedy arms, and slow arms, shoulder front tilt, one arm walk, one shoulder tilt, hand behind, up cuff walk, normal shoulders, gait assessment, shortening of the tendon, heal strike.

He said in sports players have stronger muscles than common persons so often tear of muscles, and ligaments, and wear-out patterns occur, this pelvic tilt also changes the center gravity of the human body.

He said how to take protein besides enhancing the protein efficiency ratio.

He said humans are made up of protein from toe to hair, all bones, muscles, cartilages, ligaments, all viscera, hair, nail, cells, blood, hormones, enzymes, antibodies, all transports to cells, tissues, and CNS. He said these proteins are regularly made in the body at the tissue level and mainly at the liver and muscles.

Director General Sports KP Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood on this occasion appreciated the PSB for holding such courses for upgrading the overall knowledge of the coaches.

He said steps have been taken for ensuring maximum facilities to the athletes in the province. Khalid Mahmood promised that Scientific Lab with the help of PSB would be included in the next ADP so as to give a scientific approach to the coaches associated with different Games.

He said for facilitating the best shooters, a shooting range could be made in the City. There are more medals in the shooting but we have no shooting range likewise we have no facility of an all-weather swimming pool that is why we could get more medals in the 34th National Games.

He said these two facilities would be developed on a priority basis. He said the KP contingent gave a good performance in the 34th National Games in Quetta and soon a reception would be organized to give a cash incentive to all medal winners.

Rana Nasrullah and Shahid islam also delivered their lectures on Fibers and types of fibers besides discussing insoluble fibers and soluble fibers while Shahid Islam discussed in detail the importance of speed, stamina, and regular competitions.

At the end, certificates and Rs 900 each have been distributed among all the participants by Director General Sports KP Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, President South Asian Cycling Union Azhar Ali Shah, Dr. Nabeel, Rana Nasrullah, Shahid Islam, PSB squash coaches Shehzad Mohib, Pervez Ali, Adil Khan, KP Squash Muhammad Waseem, followed by a grand group photo.