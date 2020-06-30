UrduPoint.com
PSB Release Rs 25 Million To Sports Federations

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) has released funds amounting to Rs 25 million to provide grants-in-aid to the affiliated National Sports Federations (NSFs) during the current fiscal year.

The initiative to provide aid to the federations was taken by Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and President PSB, Dr. Fehmida Mirza to mitigate the sufferings of sportspersons, said a news release.

The federations hailed the minister for her keen interest for disbursement of the amount.

The PSB has advised the NSFs to spend this amount on the training and coaching of the sportspersons and refrain spending on the administrative matters such as office expenses and the payment of salaries.

The audited statements of accounts of the concerned NSFs have been received. The grants-in-aid were provided to the following NSFs:- a.Athletics Federation of Pakistan 2.00 million b.Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association2.00 million c.Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation1.50 million d.Pakistan Kabaddi Federation2.00 million e.Pakistan Karate Federation1.

00 million f.National Rifle Association of Pakistan 2.00 million g.Pakistan Netball Federation1.00 million h.Pakistan Squash Federation1.50 million i.Pakistan Taekwondo Federation1.00 million j.Pakistan Tennis Federation1.50 million k.Pakistan Weightlifting Federation 1.00 million l.Pakistan Wrestling Federation1.00 million m.Pakistan Hockey Federation1.50 million n.Pakistan Judo Federation1.50 million o.Pakistan Badminton Federation1.50 million p.Pakistan Volleyball Federation Besides that the PSB has also borne expenditure amounting to Rs 71 million on the participation of Pakistan contingent in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) held at Nepal in 2019.

The PSB also distributed cash prizes to the tune of Rs 111.50 million among the medal winners of the SAG during under the approved Cash Award Policy. It is worth mentioning that the sportspersons has appreciated the timely relief and support provided by the government. Moreover, Rs 5 million from PSB Relief Fund were released to the 55 old sportspersons during the COVID-19 pandemic to support them financially at this critical juncture.

