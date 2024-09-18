PSB Releases Rs 23m To Help PHF Meet Financial Obligations
Muhammad Rameez Published September 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pakistan sports board (PSB) has released an amount of Rs 23 million to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to help meet its financial obligations for the national team's participation in the recently-held Asian Champions Trophy in China.
According to a PSB press release, the financial assistance comes as a crucial support to ensure the team's performance and competitiveness at the international level.
Before the national outfit's departure to China, the PHF top brass had revealed that the federation was suffering from scarcity of funds and had to rely on loan to arrange team's participation in the coveted event. The federation, however was assured that the Board would reimburse the said amount.
The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and PSB also released a special grant of Rs. 96.65 million to the PHF in the last six months for participating in different international tournaments, reinforcing its commitment to the development of hockey in Pakistan.
This financial support is yet another sign of commitment of PSB in promoting hockey and fostering a competitive environment for Pakistan's athletes on the international stage.
In the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal, Pakistan conceded defeat on penalty shootout against hosts China.However, they managed to make a podium finish, beating Korea 5-2 in the bronze-medal match.
Earlier, in the group match, they put up.a valiant show against traditional rivals India but lost 1-2.
