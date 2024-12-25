PSB Revamps Cash Award Policy To Reward Exceptional Athletes
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has announced a revised Cash Award Policy 2024 to honour the dedication, achievements and hard work of Pakistani athletes who bring glory to the nation through their outstanding feats in national and international competitions.
The updated policy, approved during the recently held PSB’s 31st Board meeting introduces significant financial incentives for medal winners and their coaches. The policy covers a wide array of events and ensures financial recognition for medalists across Regular, Para, Special, Blind, and Deaf sports’ categories.
Regular Sports Events
The cash awards for individual events are as follows:
1. Summer and Winter Olympics
Gold: PKR 10 million
Silver: PKR 7.5 million
Bronze: PKR 5 million
2. Asian Games
Gold: PKR 7.5 million
Silver: PKR 5 million
Bronze: PKR 3 million
3. Commonwealth Games
Gold: PKR 5 million
Silver: PKR 3 million
Bronze: PKR 2 million
4. Islamic Solidarity Games
Gold: PKR 5 million
Silver: PKR 3 million
Bronze: PKR 2 million
5. Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games
Gold: PKR 2 million
Silver: PKR 1 million
Bronze: PKR 500,000
6. South Asian Games
Gold: PKR 1 million
Silver: PKR 750,000
Bronze: PKR 500,000
7. Youth Events
Summer and Winter Youth Olympics:
Gold: PKR 5 million
Silver: PKR 3 million
Bronze: PKR 2 million
Asian and Commonwealth Youth Games:
Gold: PKR 2 million
Silver: PKR 1 million
Bronze: PKR 500,000
8. World Championships and World Cups (Annual)
Gold: PKR 5 million
Silver: PKR 3 million
Bronze: PKR 2 million
9.
Asian Championships (Annual)
Gold: PKR 2 million
Silver: PKR 1 million
Bronze: PKR 500,000
10. South Asian Championships (Annual)
Gold: PKR 500,000
Silver: PKR 250,000
Bronze: PKR 100,000
Part 2: Para Sports Events
Athletes competing in Para categories will receive the same cash awards as Regular Sports Events, ensuring equity in recognition.
Part 3: Special Sports Events
1. Special Olympic World Games (Biennial):
Gold: PKR 500,000
Silver: PKR 300,000
Bronze: PKR 200,000
Part 4: Blind Sports Events
1. IBSA World Games (Quadrennial):
Gold: PKR 2 million
Silver: PKR 1 million
Bronze: PKR 500,000
Part 5: Deaf Sports Events
Deaflympics:
Gold: PKR 2 million
Silver: PKR 1 million
Bronze: PKR 500,000
National Competitions
Individual Events:
Gold: PKR 1 million
Silver: PKR 500,000
Bronze: PKR 250,000
Team Events:
Gold: PKR 500,000 per member
Silver: PKR 250,000 per member
Bronze: PKR 100,000 per member
Recognition for Coaches
Coaches training medal-winning athletes for at least six months will receive:
30% of the individual athlete's award.
50% of the team's award (shared among multiple coaches if applicable).
Eligibility Criteria
Athletes and coaches must participate in events approved by the PSB, with proper documentation and proof of achievements.
Special Cases
A PSB committee will determine cash awards for professional sports events not listed under the policy, with a maximum cap of PKR 2.5 million. Exceptional cases may be referred to the Prime Minister for approval. This revised policy replaces the 2007 policy.
