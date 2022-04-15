UrduPoint.com

PSB Ropes In Foreign Coaches To Train Taekwondo Athletes For CWG, Asiad

Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PSB ropes in foreign coaches to train taekwondo athletes for CWG, Asiad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) has roped in two foreign coaches to train national taekwondo athletes for Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) and South Asian Games, also known as Asiad.

"Keeping in view the importance of these events we have hired the services of two foreign coaches - one from South Korea and the other from Iran to train our taekwondo players" Director General PSB Col (retd) Asif Zaman said in a statement on Friday.

"We want to maximize our athletes' chances to win medals at these coveted events and for that we are utilising our all resources", he added.

The training camp for national taekwondo team is underway at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad where the athletes are being given training on modern line.

Over 50 players are taking part in the camp.

The CWG are scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, while the 2022 Asian Games will take place from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Iran China Hangzhou Birmingham South Korea July August September All From Asia

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan

Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol pric ..

OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol prices

44 minutes ago
 Japan's Railroad Restores Russian Guide Sign After ..

Japan's Railroad Restores Russian Guide Sign After Accusations of Discrimination

44 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares close lower

Tokyo shares close lower

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in exchange of ..

Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North ..

1 hour ago
 Strict action to be taken against land grabbers: D ..

Strict action to be taken against land grabbers: DC

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.