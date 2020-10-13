PSB seminar held the Jinnah Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex

A seminar on mental health and coaches' leadership was held here at the Jinnah Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A seminar on mental health and coaches' leadership was held here at the Jinnah Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The seminar was organized on the directions of the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza who was also PSB President.

Athlete and coaches from Provinces, Sports federations and Armed forces participated in the seminar.

Dr Zafar Iqbal, Head of Department, National Health Services, United Kingdom enshrined the participants about the techniques regarding the emergency management during the game.

Injury management for athletes was different depending on the cases, imaging protocols and muscle injury protocol should be observed while deciding the stay of player in the field. Season screening and player monitoring report of players on daily basis can efficiently improve the stamina and performance of the athletes.

Pre activation exercises were most important in getting the chances of injuries down, he said.

Major (R) Aamir Bilal, CEO Sports Development Foundation said in European countries the best Sports Coaches of all sports were working for the universities because they were getting best amenities' and remuneration there. A coach should be a good judge to prove himself to be a leader.

Speaker elucidated participants about "Law of diminishing minutes" the games which are time bound and have specific game field geometry coach should plan his strategy according to these constraints time by time.

The Speaker talked about the 12 traits of a successful coach and said the most important trait among was punctuality.