UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSB Seminar On Tuesday Islamabad

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:51 PM

PSB Seminar on Tuesday islamabad

A Seminar on Mental Health and Coaches leadership was being organized by Pakistan Sports Board and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) on Tuesday (October 13) here at the Jinnah Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A Seminar on Mental Health and Coaches leadership was being organized by Pakistan sports board and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) on Tuesday (October 13) here at the Jinnah Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The seminar was being organized on the directions of the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza who was also PSB President, said a press release issued here.

The seminar would offer a great learning opportunity for coaches and sportsmen to benefit from experienced local and international professionals.

The significance of mental health and fitness of sportsmen cannot be overemphasized to attain competitive advantage on international level. Almost 100 participants from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and other male and female coaches of athletics, squash and tennis would feature in the course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Squash Army Pakistan Navy Sports Male October From

Recent Stories

Islamabad to get makeover in coming months with ne ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Condemns Deployment of Major US Navy Ship t ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Recalls Some Diplomatic Staffers From Belar ..

2 minutes ago

Precautionary measures only way out for safety fro ..

2 minutes ago

Problem-solver Kenin looks to add French Open 'pie ..

5 minutes ago

PM’s move to take industrialists into confidence ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.