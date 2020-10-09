PSB Seminar on Tuesday islamabad

A Seminar on Mental Health and Coaches leadership was being organized by Pakistan Sports Board and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) on Tuesday (October 13) here at the Jinnah Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A Seminar on Mental Health and Coaches leadership was being organized by Pakistan sports board and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) on Tuesday (October 13) here at the Jinnah Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The seminar was being organized on the directions of the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza who was also PSB President, said a press release issued here.

The seminar would offer a great learning opportunity for coaches and sportsmen to benefit from experienced local and international professionals.

The significance of mental health and fitness of sportsmen cannot be overemphasized to attain competitive advantage on international level. Almost 100 participants from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and other male and female coaches of athletics, squash and tennis would feature in the course.