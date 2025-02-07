Open Menu

PSB Sets New Record With 140 Anti-Doping Tests In 2024

February 07, 2025

ISLAMABAD

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Sports board (PSB), through its Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP), has conducted a record 140 doping control tests in 2024, reflecting a strengthened commitment to maintaining integrity in sports.

This marks a significant increase in the number of tests compared to previous years, with 46 conducted during competitions and 94 out of competition, said a PSB spokesperson.

The intensified testing regime led to the detection of multiple anti-doping rule violations across various sports disciplines. Thirteen athletes tested positive for anabolic steroids, including competitors from weightlifting, bodybuilding, athletics (sprint, shotput, middle distance), and cycling. Sanctions have already been issued for several athletes, ranging from two to four-year bans, while others are under process.

Among those sanctioned are Furqan Ahmad (weightlifting, 2-year ban), Jamil Akhtar (weightlifting, 3-year ban), Kashif Shah (bodybuilding, 4-year ban), Natalia Khan (cycling, 3-year ban), Anis Khan (athletics/sprint, 3-year ban), Muhammad Yousaf (weightlifting, 3-year ban), Ghulam Hussnain Shahid (weightlifting, 4-year ban), and Arsalan Rauf (weightlifting, 3-year ban).

Additionally, the following athletes have been notified of adverse analytical findings, and sanctions are currently under process: Naveed Anjum (athletics/sprint), Malik Subhan Ali (weightlifting), Mahnoor Dogar (athletics/shotput), Rabeela Farooq (athletics/middle distance), and Hamad Ali (weightlifting).

A PSB spokesperson emphasized that this rigorous testing aligns with the Board's zero-tolerance policy towards doping, reiterating the organization’s dedication to upholding clean sports in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines.

The spokesperson further noted that beyond detection, PSB is actively engaged in educating athletes about the risks and consequences of doping, aiming to foster a culture of fairness and transparency in Pakistani sports.

