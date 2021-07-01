UrduPoint.com
PSB Sets Up BsB For Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:20 PM

PSB sets up BsB for Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :To comply with the instructions of the International Olympics Committee (IOC) for participation in the forthcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics, 2020, the Pakistan sports board (PSB) has initiated the necessary arrangements with the relevant protocols and necessities.

For this purpose, specific areas of Pakistan Sports Complex have been notified as Bio-secure Bubble (BsB) for the Pakistan contingent with effect from July 1, said a press release issued here.

The onward movement of participants and staff deputed in BsB would be restricted to these areas. Any outsiders and PSB employees would not be allowed to enter into these areas.

The other established protocols and safety measures would be followed as per international requirements and IOC instructions.

More Stories From Sports

