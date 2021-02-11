PSB suspends official over unlawful cutting of trees

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi Assistant Ali Ahmad Kalwar, Assistant, has been suspended for a period of three months.

Kalwar was involved in unlawful and unjustified cutting of trees in the premises of PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi without seeking permission from the competent forum, said a PSB press release issued here.

PSB said this act tantamount to misconduct on his part under PSB Service Rules, 2000. In exercise of his powers conferred under Rule 131 (i) of PSB Service Rules, 2000, the competent authority has placed Kalwar under suspension with immediate effect for a period of three months, PSB said.