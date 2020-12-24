PSB to formulate sports policy in collaboration with provinces, Fehmida Mirza

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday said Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would formulate a comprehensive policy in collaboration with the provinces to uplift the standard of sports in the country

Presiding over a meeting of the director generals of provincial sports boards, she said all-out effort would be made to develop a healthy sports culture according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She asked the provinces to prioritize sports while making the best use of the available resources in their respective areas.

She said players should be given all sorts of help, enabling them to perform better in national and international sport events.

Fehmida said provinces should also take steps to improve sports infrastructure to raise the standard of various games so that national athletes could shine at the international level. She asked the heads of the provincial sports boards to build sports infrastructure through their sports officers at the district level.

Instead of big expensive projects, stadiums and grounds should be built on small scales so that these facilities can be made available to as many people as possible, she added.

She said housing societies should be directed to also establish facilities like gyms and sports health clubs.