PSB To Hold 4 Coaching Courses In June

Muhammad Rameez Published May 31, 2023

PSB to hold 4 coaching courses in June

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) will be organizing refresher coaching courses in June with an aim to advance the skills and techniques of all stakeholders associated with the games.

Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board Shahid islam informed APP that PSB had prepared a plan to organize four coaching courses in June.

"The courses are being held on special instructions of the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and Director General Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khosa. These courses will be held in Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)," he said.

Shahid Islam said earlier, courses have been organized in Islamabad and Lahore as well.

"Male, female coaches, players and technical officials (judges, referees and umpires) from different sports will participate in the courses," he said.

He said speakers would give lectures on various matters of different sports to the participants in the courses.

"These will cover coaching and training theories, nutrition, doping, sports psychology, sports injuries, injuries and first aid and skills education," he said and added that the course would continue for three days.

