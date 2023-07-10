Open Menu

PSB To Hold 5 Coaching Courses In July, August

Muhammad Rameez Published July 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) would be organizing coaching courses in July and August with an aim to advance the skills and techniques of all stakeholders associated with the games.

According to details, the courses were being held on special instructions of the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and Director General Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khosa.

These courses will be held in Swat, Muzaffarabad, Multan, Sukkur, Abbottabad and Swat.

The first course would be held from July 11 to 15 in Swat, in Muzaffarabad from July 21 to 25, in Multan from August 1 to 5, in Sukkur from August 7 to 11 and Abbottabad from August 17 to 21.

Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Shahid islam and World Athletics Level Two Lecturer and Pakistan Sports Board Instructor Nasrullah Rana would give lectures to the participants on various issues related to sports, coaching, training theories, nutrition, doping, sports psychology, injuries during sports, first aid and skills education.

Earlier, such courses were held in May and June in Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalkot and Quetta.

