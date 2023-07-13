Open Menu

PSB To Hold Coaching Courses In July, August

Muhammad Rameez Published July 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) would organize coaching courses in July and August with an aim to advance the skills and techniques of all stakeholders associated with the games.

According to details, the courses were being held on special instructions of the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari and Director General Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khosa.

These courses will be held in Muzaffarabad, Multan, Sukkur, Abbottabad and Swat.

The first course which began on July 11 would conclude on July 15 in Swat, the second course will begin in Muzaffarabad from July 21 to 25, then in Multan from August 1 to 5, in Sukkur from August 7 to 11 and Abbottabad from August 17 to 21.

Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Shahid islam and World Athletics Level Two Lecturer and Pakistan Sports Board Instructor Nasrullah Rana would give lectures to the participants on various issues related to sports, coaching, training theories, nutrition, doping, sports psychology, injuries during sports, first aid and skills education.

Earlier, such courses were held in May and June in Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalkot and Quetta.

