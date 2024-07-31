PSB to hold month-long Sports Festival for Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Pakistan sports board (PSB) is set to ignite the nation's sporting spirit with a month-long extravaganza to mark the Independence Day.

A diverse range of sporting events will be held across the country, from the bustling metropolis of Karachi to the serene landscapes of Abbottabad from August 1 to 31.

The initiative aims to nurture young talent and prepare athletes for national and international competitions.

According to the game Calendar prepared by the Pakistan Sports Board to celebrate the month of Independence, the National Women's Netball Training Camp for the Asian Championship will be held in Karachi and Islamabad from August 1 to September 23.

The Ju-Jitsu Championship will take place from August 4 to 7 in Lahore. The Ten Pin Bowling Independence Cup Championship will be held from August 8 to 10 at the Pakistan Sports Board in Islamabad.

The National Clay Shooting Championship will run from August 8 to 14 in Karachi. The Inter-Diplomatic Tennis Cup (for diplomats) will be from August 9 to 11 in Islamabad.

A Training and Coaching Course for Level One and the Independence Day Weightlifting Cup will be held from August 10 to 14 in Lahore.

The Junior National Wushu Training Cup (for boys) will take place from August 10 to 29 in Faisalabad. The Inter-provincial Basketball Championship (for men) will occur from August 10 to 14 at PSC Islamabad.

Additionally, the women's basketball championship will be held from August 10 to 14 at PSC Islamabad.

The National Training Camp and Camp for the preparation of the South Asian Games for senior weightlifting will be held from August 10 to March 2025 in Islamabad and Lahore.

The Independence Judo Cup will take place at the national level on August 13 and 14. The Independence Day Netball Tournament will be held on August 14 in Lahore and Karachi, and the Independence Day Dangal (wrestling) will take place on August 14 in Lahore. The National Men's and Women's Boxing Championship will occur from August 17 to 21 in Peshawar.

A Wrestling Educational Program for Coaches will be held on August 19 in Lahore.

The Serena Hotels International Tennis Cup will run from August 19 to 25 in Quetta. A Wrestling Educational Program for Referees will be held from August 20 to 25 in Abbottabad.

The Referees and Judges Judo Course will take place from August 22 to 26 in Peshawar and Abbottabad. The Inter-provincial Ju-Jitsu Championship will be held from August 30 to September 2 in Peshawar and Abbottabad.

A Long Range Shooting Training Camp will be held in August in Jhelum. The BBP National Basketball Championship will take place during August in Faisalabad. A FIBA Statisticians Workshop will be held in August at PSC Islamabad. An Online Archery Seminar and the Master Cup Tail Tennis Tournament will be held in Faisalabad in August.