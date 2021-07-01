PSB to organise awareness workshop on July 2

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would hold a two-day awareness workshop from July 2 to 3 here at the Library Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Bio-Secure Bubble and Participation Manners in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) would hold a two-day awareness workshop from July 2 to 3 here at the library Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Bio-Secure Bubble and Participation Manners in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

PSB has designated an isolated and well protected sealed area as Bio-secure Bubble (BsB) for the participants of Tokyo Olympics, said a press release issued here.

In this connection, specific areas have been declared as the exclusive areas for the Bio-secure Bubble. No entry would be allowed without mask and other proper preventive measures.