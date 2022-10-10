PSB to provide best available trainings to athletes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan sports Board (PSB) was committed to provide best available trainings to elite athletes and have planned to arrange foreign training cum competition tours for players to groom their skills as per International standards.

"PSB deems to provide best available trainings to elite athletes in Pakistan and abroad.

The board has also arranged foreign training at South Africa for Arshad Nadeem, the gold medalist of the 22nd Commonwealth Games held at Birmingham (UK). An amount of Rs five million was granted to the Athletic Federation of Pakistan in this regard," an official told APP.

He said in a similar way Pakistan Hockey, Taekwondo and Judo federations were granted Rs 5.5 million, 4.5 million 1 million, respectively for training cum competition tours abroad.

"PSB and the government have planned to arrange foreign training cum competition tours to elite athletes for further grooming in different countries keeping in view, the International standards and modern lines.

In this regard, allocation in the budget has also been earmarked, as well. Meanwhile PSB also organizes regular National Training Camps for preparations of athletes," he said.

/395