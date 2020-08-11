UrduPoint.com
PSB To Resume Sports Activities From Thursday

Tue 11th August 2020

PSB to resume sports activities from Thursday

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will resume sports activities throughout the country from August 13.

According to a press release, PSB has decided to open tennis, badminton, squash and jogging facilities, in the first phase from Thursday

Pakistan Sports board (PSB) will resume sports activities throughout the country from August 13.

According to a press release, PSB has decided to open tennis, badminton, squash and jogging facilities, in the first phase from Thursday.

According to a press release, PSB has decided to open tennis, badminton, squash and jogging facilities, in the first phase from Thursday.

The facilities would be opened by following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

These facilities would also apply to all PSB coaching centers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

Meanwhile, the remaining facilities would be opened soon accordingly.

