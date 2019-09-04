UrduPoint.com
PSB To Review Performance Of Divisional Sports Officers

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:40 PM

PSB to review performance of divisional sports officers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General, Punjab Sports board (PSB) Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Wednesday that the performance of all Divisional Sports Officers (DSOs) will be reviewed every month to access their contribution in the overall development of sports in the province.

He said this while addressing a meeting all DSOs of the province here at National Hockey Stadium. The meeting was convened to review the performance of all the DSOs. Besides all DSOs, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officials also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Director General PSB said every DSO will have to brief about his performance regarding sports activities and event in his division. He issued strict instruction to all DSOs to hold maximum number of sports events in their respective divisions.

"The prime objective of this practice is to involve maximum players in sports activities", he expressed.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said PSB is committed to develop true sports culture in the province. "We will continue our efforts to promote sports at grass roots level," he added.

Aulakh said the fundamental obligation of PSB is to trace and train under-16 players from across the province. "The upcoming month-long U-16 coaching and training camps are part of the move to find and then polish young playersfrom all parts of the province", he said.

"SBP has taken effective measures for the promotion of sports under its domain as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar," he maintained.

