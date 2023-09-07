PSB to reward Arshad Nadeem for silver at World Championship

Advisor to Chief Minister on Sports Wahab Riaz has announced a reward of three million rupees for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning silver medal at the World Athletics Championship

In a video message here on Thursday, he said the reward has been announced on the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Arshad Nadeem is the first Pakistani athlete to win a medal for the country at the prestigious World Athletics Championship in August 2023.

Wahab Riaz said Arshad Nadeem is first athlete in sporting history of the country to win the medal, adding all such achievements will be patronised.

The provincial advisor on sports further said that future of sports and sportsmen is bright and Punjab Sports Endowment Fund will soon be announced.

Wahab Riaz said he was working on strengthening the sports sector in the province on the directions of the Chief Minister.