Open Menu

PSCA Launches Security Plan For Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published August 29, 2023 | 05:38 PM

PSCA launches security plan for Asia Cup

As the highly anticipated Asia Cup matches approach, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police have rolled out special security measures. A comprehensive 24-hour surveillance operation is in progress, covering all routes from the airport to the hotel, stadium, and adjacent areas

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :As the highly anticipated Asia Cup matches approach, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police have rolled out special security measures. A comprehensive 24-hour surveillance operation is in progress, covering all routes from the airport to the hotel, stadium, and adjacent areas.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the security effort extends even further with the vigilant monitoring of over 550 cameras. In a concerted effort, dedicated technical teams are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance from both the Safe City Center and in the field.

Sharing insights about the security arrangements, SP Arslan Zahid revealed that the matches are scheduled to take place in Lahore on September 3rd, 5th, and 6th. Emphasizing the importance of continuous monitoring, he also highlighted the integration of Safe City cameras on PRU vehicles, allowing for seamless tracking of the routes.

Keeping citizens informed and engaged, Safe City FM 88.6 is relaying real-time traffic updates, enabling individuals to stay up-to-date with the dynamic traffic situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Arslan Hotel Vehicles Traffic Progress September All From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

5.2m SMEs active in Pakistan contributing 20% to G ..

5.2m SMEs active in Pakistan contributing 20% to GDP, SBP plans liberal loan dis ..

12 minutes ago
 Seminar on closing of provincial level community u ..

Seminar on closing of provincial level community uplift project held

29 minutes ago
 34 gas pilferers booked in Islamabad

34 gas pilferers booked in Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 Man killed, two injured in road mishap

Man killed, two injured in road mishap

34 minutes ago
 SM Tanveer visits flood affected areas of Bahawalp ..

SM Tanveer visits flood affected areas of Bahawalpur

34 minutes ago
 Stock markets extend gains

Stock markets extend gains

36 minutes ago
Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contra ..

Four uncapped women cricketers earn central contract

43 minutes ago
 Al Neyadi contributes to study of undefined host-p ..

Al Neyadi contributes to study of undefined host-pathogens affecting immunity in ..

50 minutes ago
 APHC reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' call on Friday, ..

APHC reiterates 'Hyderpora Chalo' call on Friday, posters again appear

38 minutes ago
 Emirates launches ‘out of this world’ intervie ..

Emirates launches ‘out of this world’ interview with astronaut live from spa ..

51 minutes ago
 Rupee extends losses against dollar

Rupee extends losses against dollar

38 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches 2nd &#039;Negotiation S ..

Arab Youth Centre launches 2nd &#039;Negotiation Skills Bootcamp - Cohort52’

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports