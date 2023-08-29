PSCA launches security plan for Asia Cup

As the highly anticipated Asia Cup matches approach, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police have rolled out special security measures. A comprehensive 24-hour surveillance operation is in progress, covering all routes from the airport to the hotel, stadium, and adjacent areas

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the security effort extends even further with the vigilant monitoring of over 550 cameras. In a concerted effort, dedicated technical teams are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance from both the Safe City Center and in the field.

Sharing insights about the security arrangements, SP Arslan Zahid revealed that the matches are scheduled to take place in Lahore on September 3rd, 5th, and 6th. Emphasizing the importance of continuous monitoring, he also highlighted the integration of Safe City cameras on PRU vehicles, allowing for seamless tracking of the routes.

Keeping citizens informed and engaged, Safe City FM 88.6 is relaying real-time traffic updates, enabling individuals to stay up-to-date with the dynamic traffic situation.