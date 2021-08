ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The first round matches of the PSF-Combaxx sports Squash Championship kicked off here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Combaxx Sports was organizing the championship from August 27 to 31. A total of 32 players from Pakistan, Canada and Sweden have entered in the event. World No 44 Tayyab Aslam was seeded No 1 along with World No 68 Asim Khan as seeded No 2.

In the first round matches of the tournament played, Tayyab Aslam (Pak) beat Bilal Zakir (Pak) by 11-5, 11-2, 11-8 in 16 Minutes, Haris Qasim (Pak) beat Ahsan Ayaz (Pak) by 6-11,11-2,10-12,11-9,11-5 in 41 Minutes, M Farhan Hashmi (Pak) beat M Abdul Qadir (Pak) by 9-11,11-2,11-8,11-7 in 32 Minutes, Farhan Mehboob (Pak) beat Zeeshan Khan (Swe) by 11-8,11-5,11-6 in 18 Minutes, Zahir Shah (Pak) beat Asad Ullah Khan (Pak) by 12-10,11-7,11-5 in 26 Minutes, Hamza Sharif (Pak) beat Waqas Mehboob (Pak) by 11-8,11-9 (Retd) in 14 Minutes, Muhammad Ashab Irfan (Pak) beat Saeed Abdul by11-6,11-4,11-4 in 17 Minutes, Amaad Fareed (Pak) beat Zeeshan Zeb (Pak) by 11-5,13-11,11-7 in 33 Minutes, Nasir Iqbal (Pak) beat Muhammad Hamza Khan by 11-3,11-8,11-2 in 21 Minutes, Darosham Khan (Can) beat Haseeb Taj (Pak) by 11-3,11-3, 11-6 in 15 Minutes, Salman Saleem (Pak) beat Ali Bukhari (Pak) by 11-8,11-4,7-11,11-4 in 26 Minutes, Farhan Zaman (Pak) beat Faraz Muhammad (Pak) by 11-8,11-2,11-7 in 16 Minutes, Israr Ahmad (Pak) beat Muhammad Farhan (Pak) by 11-1,11-1,11-8 in 15 Minutes, Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Khushal Riaz Khan (Pak) by 11-8,11-5,11-5 in 21 Minutes, Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Naveed Rehman (Pak) by 11-8,11-4,11-7 in 20 Minutes and Asim Khan (Pak) beat Faizan Khan (Pak) by 11-6,11-9,11-7 in 22 Minutes. The matches of 2nd round would be played on Saturday.