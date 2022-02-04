UrduPoint.com

PSF Holds Four-day Strength & Conditioning Course

Published February 04, 2022

PSF holds four-day Strength & Conditioning Course

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Squash Federation's (PSF) four-day Level-1 Strength and Conditioning Course concluded at Mushaf Squash Complex here on Friday.

According to a press release, the course was held as per the vision of President and Senior Vice President of PSF as part of faculty development.

The course was conducted by internationally qualified Strength and Conditioning coaches Muhammad Boota and Muhammad Kashif.

Dr Shabina and Dr Qurat Ul Ain from Pakistan Sports board delivered lectures on doping and sports psychology.

The course would help in educating more people on the latest learning techniques to improve players' physical fitness and stamina for better performance.

As many as 14 participants from different areas of the country participated in the course.

The participants included Faraz Muhammad, Fazal Shah, Asif Khan, Asir Mehmood, Fazal Mehmood, Tayyab Irfan, Waseem Umer, Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Hussain, Qasim Norani, Ibrahim Norani, Zohra Abdullah, Aima Aamir and Umm-e-Kulsoom. Zohra Abdullah topped the course.

All the participants were awarded certificates at the closing ceremony.

>