PSF Jr Squash Circuit-1 finals on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The finals of the PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 would be played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

The semifinals of tournament were played on Sunday.

In Boys U11 semifinals, Huzaifa Shahid (Sindh) beat Syed Hussain (Pb 11-3, 11-, 11-1; M Fawad (PAF) beat Mamoon (PAF) 11-4, 12-10, 11-9.

In Boys U13 semifinals, Nouman Khan (PAF) beat Ahmed Khalil (PAF) 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-8 whereas Rehan Alamgir (PAF) beat Abdullah Zaman (PAF) 11-3, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11.

In Boys U15 semifinals, Azan Ali (Army) beat Abdul Basit (Sindh) 11-2, 11-7, 11-6 while Ibrahim Zeb (PAF) beat Umair Arif (KP) 11-6, 11-8, 11-8.

In Boys U17 semifinals, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Moeen Ud Din (Pb) 11-4, 11-7, 9-11, 11-2 while Zain Anwar (Pb) beat Huraira Khan (PAF) 8-11, 11-1, 11-1, 12-10.

In Boys U19 semifinals, Muhammad Ashab Irfan (Pb) beat Nouman Khan (KP) 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 whereas Muhammad Ammad (PAF) beat Syed Anas Bukhari (Pb) 13-11, 11-13, 11-6, 11-1.

In Girls U19 semifinals, Mariam Malik (Sindh) beat Maira Hussain (KP) 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 while Sana Bahadur (KP) beat Mehwish Ali (KP) 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 9-8 (Retd).