PSF Jr Squash Circuit-1 kicks off at Mushaf Squash Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The first round of the PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 was played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has planned a series of four Pakistan level Junior Squash Tournaments during the year 2022 on quarterly basis.

The tournaments would include Boys U-11, 13, 15, 17 & U-19 along with Girls U-19 age categories. The First Tournament of the series, kicked off here on Thursday and would continue till March 7.

An amount of Rs 600,000 would be distributed as prize money (Rs 100,000 for each age category) amongst the players. A group of 172 boys and 26 girls from all over Pakistan were participating in various age categories. They include 75 boys and girls from Punjab, 98 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 25 from Sindh. Every age category was being played with a draw of 32 players.

In Boys U11, Huzaifa Shahid (Sindh) got bye, Sohail Adnan (Pb) beat Tauseef Ahmed (Pb) 3-0, Haseeb Ali (Pb) beat Abdullah Anique (PAF) 3-0, Harmas Raja (Pb) beat Ahmed Naz (KP) 3-0, Malik Mohammad (PAF) beat Ahmed Safwan (KP) 3-1, Syed M Hussain (Pb) beat Abdul Kabeer (PAF) 3-1, Qasim Yar (Pb) beat Sampaul Victor (KP) 3-0, Umer Afzal (Pb) got Bye, Haseeb Khan (Sindh) got Bye, Mamoon (PAF) got Walk Over against Daniyal Owais (PAF), M Faizan (Pb) beat Salman Tahir (Pb) 3-0, Syed Zain Ali (Pb) beat Mohammad Essam (KP) 3-1, Mustafa Khan (Pb) beat Abdullah Khan (KP) 3-0, Hassan Muhammad (Pb) beat Ali Naz (KP) 3-1,Syed Yoza Ahmed (Sindh) beat Atif Naz (KP) 3-1 and M Fawad (KP) got Bye.

In Boys U13, Nouman Khan (PAF) got Bye, Haris Khalil (Sindh) beat Mohammad Bin Atif (Pb) 3-0, Danish Sikandar (KP) beat Kamran Khan (Pb) 3-0, Arslan Farman (KP) beat Ahmed Ali (Pb) 3-0, Shahzeb (KP) beat Abdul Mujeeb (Pb) 3-0, Syed Savi (Sindh) beat Rana Ayan (Pb) 3-0, Ahmed Khalil (KP) beat Faseeh Ur Rehman (Pb) 3-1, Saifullah Bahadur (KP) beat Mohammad Rehan (Pb) 3-1, Abdullah Zaman (PAF) beat M Ahmed Javed (Pb) 3-0, Sufyan Shahid (Pb) got Walk Over against Abdul Ahad Khan (KP), Ayan Mansoor (Pb) beat Shahnawaz Butt (Pb) 3-1, Amir Adnan (Pb) beat M Owais Jan (KP) 3-0, Rayan Bahadur (PAF) beat Ali Amir Raja (Pb) 3-0, Rehan Alamgir PAF) beat Umar Farooq Butt (Pb) 3-0 and Abdul Ahad (Sindh) got Bye.

In Boys U15, Abdul Basit (Sindh) beat Muhammad (KP) 3-0, Rana Zohaib (Pb) beat Haris Sheraz (Sindh) 3-0, Hassan Fahim (PAF) beat Abdullah Shahid (Sindh) 3-0, Mustafa Irfan (PAF) beat Furqan (PAF) 3-1, Ubaid Ullah (KP) beat Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) 3-0, Abdullah Arslan (Pb) beat Muhammad Arslan (Pb) 3-0, Raja Sikandar (Pb) beat Malik Asim (KP) 3-0, Azaan Ali (Army) got Walk Over against M Hammad Khan (KP), Umair Arif (KP) beat M Ali Raza (KP) 3-0, Muhammad Raza (KP) beat Arman Shah (KP) 3-0, Zohaib Khan (Sindh) beat Ibrahim Mansoor (Pb) 3-2, Mubeen Khan (PAF) beat Daniyal (Sindh) 3-0, Ibrahim Zeb (PAF) beat Hassan Ramzan (Pb) 3-0, Rayan Mohib (Army) beat Arslan Ali (Pb) 3-0, Usman Tahir (Pb) beat Hassan Fareed (KP) 3-0 and M Hamza Khan (PAF) beat Raheel (KP) 3-0.

In Boys U17, Yasin Khattak (KP) beat M Babar (Pb) 3-0, Zuraiz Naeem (Pb) beat Luqman Hussain (KP) 3-0, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Hikmat Yar Khan (Pb) 3-0, Kaleem Ullah (Pb) Hassan Zahid (PAF) 3-1,Moeen Uddin (Pb) beat Ahmad Kamran (Pb) 3-0, Talha Bin Zubair (Pb) beat Hamza Shaukat (Pb) 3-0, Shehryar Saleem (Pb) beat Mohammad Idrees (KP) 3-0, Muhammad Zaman (SNGPL) beat Adnan Zaman (Sindh) 3-0, , Zain Anwar (Pb) beat Arslan Shariq (Pb) 3-1, Ibrahim Mohib (Army) beat Saim Asif (Pb) 3-0, Kumail Tariq (Pb) beat M Huzaifa Adeel (KP) 3-0,Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) beat Talha Khan (PAF) 3-2, Umar Arshad (Pb) beat Mufariq Ali (KP) 3-0, Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) Ehsaan Ali (KP) 3-1, Huraira Khan (PAF) beat Labeeb Butt (Sindh) 3-0 and M Azaan Khalil (PAF) beat Shahzad (KP) 3-0.

In Boys U19, M Ashab Irfan (Pb) beat Abdullah Rasheed (Pb) 3-0, M Arslan (Pb) beat Varun Asif (Pb) 3-2, Khaqan Malik (Pb) beat Abubakar (KP) 3-0, Mohammad Hanif (KP) beat Mubashir Khan (Pb) 3-0, Nouman Khan (KP) beat Abdul Haseeb (KP) 3-0, M Shoaib (KP) beat Noor Zaman Orakzai (KP) 3-0, Fahad Sharif (KP) beat Sheraz Akbar (KP) 3-0, Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) beat Mustafa (Pb) 3-0, Usman Nadeem (Pb) beat Mutahir Ali (KP) 3-2, Talha Saeed (Sindh) beat Rohan Amjad (Sindh) 3-0, Asher Butt (Pb) beat Majid Ahmed (KP) 3-0, Fawad Hussain (KP) beat Afaq Khan (KP) 3-0, Anas Ali Shah (Pb) beat M Ahmad (Pb) 3-0, Ahad Shaukat (Pb) beat Hamza Zahid (KP) 3-2, Anas Khan (Navy) beat Jawad Ali (KP) 3-0 and Muhammad Ammad (KP) beat Hassan Paracha (Sindh) 3-0.

In Girls U19, Hira Aqeel (KP) got Bye, Hafsa Yousaf (KP) beat Rania Qazi (KP) 3-2, Mariam Malik (Sindh) beat Saliha Rasheed (Sindh) 3-0, Mahnoor Ali (KP) got Bye, Zarlish Safdar (KP) got Bye, Aina Sheikh (Sindh) beat Maliha Shah (KP) 3-0, Sehrish Ali (KP) beat Ronaq Saleem (KP) 3-0, Maira Hussain (KP) got Bye, Mihanil Aqeel (KP) got Bye, Luiza Aftab (PAF) beat Iqra Shah (KP) 3-0, Husna Khan (KP) beat Syeda Sara (Sindh) 3-0, Sunzil Safdar (KP) beat Naheed Faiz (KP) 3-0, Wajeehan Altaf (KP) beat Mahnoor Fazal Kareem (KP) 3-0, Amna Malik (Sindh) beat Sameera Shahid (Sindh) 3-0 and Sana Bahadur (KP) got Bye. The 2nd round matches of all age groups would be played on Friday.