PSF Jr Squash Circuit semifinals on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The semifinals of the PSF Junior Squash Circuit No 2 would be played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday.

As part of Juniors' Development Programme and Talent Hunt at grass-root level, Pakistan Squash Federation was organizing PSF Junior Squash Circuit No 2 which includes Boys U-11, 13, 15, 17, 19 & Girls U-19 age categories. The quarterfinals of the tournament were played on Wednesday.

In Boys U-11, Syed M Hussain (Pb) beat Jasim (Pb) 9-11, 11-2, 11-5, 11-2 (3-1), Qasim Yar Khalil (Pb) beat Malik Muhammad (PAF) 11-6, 8-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2 (3-2), Faizan Khan (Pb) beat Harmas Raja (Pb) 11-9, 11-6, 10-12, 11-5 (3-1) and Mamoon Khan (PAF) beat Muhammad Hamza Khan (KP) 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 13-11 (3-1).

In Boys U-13, Ahmed Rayyan Khalil (PAF) beat Umar Usmani (Sindh) 11-2, 11-1, 11-5 (3-0), Rehan Alamgir (PAF) beat Saifullah Bahadur (PAF) 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 (3-0), Huzaifa Shahid (Sindh) beat Abdullah Zaman (PAF) 11-2, 10-12, 11-4, 12-10 (3-1) and Shahzaib (PAF) beat Rayyan Bahadur (PAF) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 (3-0).

In Boys U-15, Azan Ali (Army) beat Mubeen Khan (PAF) 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 11-3 (3-2), Mustafa Irfan (PAF) beat Haris Zahid (PAF) 11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 9-11, 11-6 (3-2), Ubaid Ullah (KP) beat Ibrahim Zeb (PAF) 16-14, 11-6, 11-6 (3-0) and Umair Arif (KP) beat Usman Tahir (Pb) 8-11, 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 (3-1).

In Boys U-17, Huraira Khan (PAF) beat Zain Anwar (Pb) 10-12, 11-9, 7-11, 11-4, 12-10 (3-2), Ibrahim Mohib (Army) beat Moeen Ud Din (Pb) 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 (3-1), Hikmatyar Khan (Pb) beat Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) 11-8, 11-13, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6 (3-2) and Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Zuraiz Naeem (Pb) 11-7, 11-4, 11-1 (3-0).

In Boys U-19, Anas Ali Shah (Pb) beat Anas Dilshad (Navy) 11-7, 11-3, 9-11, 11-4 (3-1), Khaqan Malik (Pb) beat Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) 13-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-9 (3-1), Muhammad Ammad (KP) beat Usman Nadeem (Pb) 11-4, 11-1, 11-9 (3-0) and Nouman Khan (KP) beat Ahad Shaukat (Pb) 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 9-11, 13-11 (3-2).

In Girls U-19, Sana Bahadur (Army) beat Luiza Aftab (PAF) 11-4, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7 (3-1), Zohra Abdullah (KP) beat Sunzil Safdar (KP) 11-0, 11-2, 11-1 (3-0), Tayyaba Abbas (Pb) beat Nimra Batool (Sindh) 11-6, 11-2, 11-5 (3-0) and Mehwish Ali (KP) beat Sehrish Ali (KP) 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 (3-0).