PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 Concludes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2022 | 08:23 PM

PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 concludes

The PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 concluded here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday

The PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 concluded here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

The tournament included Boys U-11, 13, 15, 17 and U-19 along with Girls U-19 age categories and the finals of all age groups were played.

The tournament included Boys U-11, 13, 15, 17 and U-19 along with Girls U-19 age categories and the finals of all age groups were played.

Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Senior Vice President, PSF who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, distributed trophies and prize money to the players.

Squash legend and Vice President, PSF Qamar Zaman and President Punjab Squash Association Noor Ul Amin Mengal were also present on the occasion.

In the final of Boys U11 category, Huzaifa Shahid from Sindh beat Mohammad Fawad from PAF with a game score of 11-2, 11-3, 11-3.

In the final of Boys U13 category, Nouman Khan from PAF beat Rehan Alamgir also from PAF with a game score of 11-6, 11-5, 11-7.

In the final of Boys U15 category, Azan Ali from Pak Army beat Ibrahim Zeb from PAF with a game score of 9-11, 13-11, 11-3, 11-4.

In the final of Boys U17 category, Abdullah Nawaz from PAF beat Zain Anwar from Punjab with a game score of 11-5, 11-1, 12-10.

In the final of Boys U19 category, Mohammad Ashab Irfan from Punjab beat Muhammad Ammad from PAF with a game score of 11-3, 6-11, 10-12, 11-6 and 11-5.

In the final of Girls U-19 category, Ms Sana Bahadur from KP beat Ms Mariam Malik from Sindh with a game score of 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3.

