UrduPoint.com

PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 Semis On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 semis on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The semifinals of PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 would be held on Sunday here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

The quarterfinals of tournament were played on Saturday. In Boys U11, Huzaifa Shahid (Sindh) beat Harmas Raja (Pb) 11-5, 12-10, 11-2, Syed M Hussain (Pb) beat Qasim Yar (Pb) 11-6, 11-9, 11-6, Mamoon (PAF) beat M Faizan Ali (Pb) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4 and M Fawad (PAF) beat Hassan Muhammad (Pb) 11-3, 11-2, 11-1.

In Boys U13, Nouman Khan (PAF) beat Arslan Farman (KP) 11-2, 11-3, 11-2, Ahmed Khalil (PAF) beat Shahzeb (PAF) 11-9, 11-4, 13-15, 11-5, Abdullah Zaman (PAF) beat Amir Adnan (Pb) 11-0, 11-4, 11-4 and Rehan Alamgir (PAF) beat Ali Bakhshish (KP) 11-9, 12-10, 11-9.

In Boys U15, Abdul Basit (Sindh) beat Mustafa Irfan (PAF) 11-9, 11-9, 11-4, Azan Ali (Army) beat Ubaid Ullah (KP) 11-3, 11-3, 11-8, Umair Arif (KP) beat Mubeen Khan (PAF) 11-8, 11-5, 11-3 and Ibrahim Zeb (PAF) beat Usman Tahir (Pb) 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

In Boys U17, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Yasin Khaattak (KP) 11-8, 11-7, 11-8, Moeen Ud Din (Pb) beat Muhammad Zaman (SNGPL) 16-18, 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, Zain Anwar (Pb) beat Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) 11-4, 12-10, 11-3 and Huraira Khan (PAF) beat Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) 11-8, 11-6, 12-10.

In Boys U19, Ashab Irfan (Pb) beat Mohammad Hanif (KP) 11-2, 11-5, 11-6, Nouman Khan (KP) beat Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) 7-11, 11-5, 6-7 (Retd Hurt), Syed Anas Bukhari (Pb) beat Usman Nadeem Butt (Pb) 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 and Muhammad Ammad (PAF) beat Fawad Hussain (KP) 11-6, 11-7, 11-6.

In Girls U19, Mariam Malik (Sindh) beat Hafsa Yousaf (KP) 11-1, 11-5, 11-0, Maira Hussain (KP) beat Aina Sheikh (Sindh) 11-9, 11-3, 11-5, Mehwish Ali (KP) beat Minahil Aqeel (KP) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 and Sana Bahadur (KP) beat Wajeeha Altaf (KP) 11-0, 11-2, 11-0.

Related Topics

Sindh Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Arslan Alamgir Sunday SNGPL

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

24 minutes ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

40 minutes ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

57 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

2 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>