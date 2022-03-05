PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 semis on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The semifinals of PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 would be held on Sunday here at Mushaf Squash Complex.

The quarterfinals of tournament were played on Saturday. In Boys U11, Huzaifa Shahid (Sindh) beat Harmas Raja (Pb) 11-5, 12-10, 11-2, Syed M Hussain (Pb) beat Qasim Yar (Pb) 11-6, 11-9, 11-6, Mamoon (PAF) beat M Faizan Ali (Pb) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4 and M Fawad (PAF) beat Hassan Muhammad (Pb) 11-3, 11-2, 11-1.

In Boys U13, Nouman Khan (PAF) beat Arslan Farman (KP) 11-2, 11-3, 11-2, Ahmed Khalil (PAF) beat Shahzeb (PAF) 11-9, 11-4, 13-15, 11-5, Abdullah Zaman (PAF) beat Amir Adnan (Pb) 11-0, 11-4, 11-4 and Rehan Alamgir (PAF) beat Ali Bakhshish (KP) 11-9, 12-10, 11-9.

In Boys U15, Abdul Basit (Sindh) beat Mustafa Irfan (PAF) 11-9, 11-9, 11-4, Azan Ali (Army) beat Ubaid Ullah (KP) 11-3, 11-3, 11-8, Umair Arif (KP) beat Mubeen Khan (PAF) 11-8, 11-5, 11-3 and Ibrahim Zeb (PAF) beat Usman Tahir (Pb) 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

In Boys U17, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) beat Yasin Khaattak (KP) 11-8, 11-7, 11-8, Moeen Ud Din (Pb) beat Muhammad Zaman (SNGPL) 16-18, 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, Zain Anwar (Pb) beat Yashwa Yousaf (Pb) 11-4, 12-10, 11-3 and Huraira Khan (PAF) beat Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) 11-8, 11-6, 12-10.

In Boys U19, Ashab Irfan (Pb) beat Mohammad Hanif (KP) 11-2, 11-5, 11-6, Nouman Khan (KP) beat Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) 7-11, 11-5, 6-7 (Retd Hurt), Syed Anas Bukhari (Pb) beat Usman Nadeem Butt (Pb) 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 and Muhammad Ammad (PAF) beat Fawad Hussain (KP) 11-6, 11-7, 11-6.

In Girls U19, Mariam Malik (Sindh) beat Hafsa Yousaf (KP) 11-1, 11-5, 11-0, Maira Hussain (KP) beat Aina Sheikh (Sindh) 11-9, 11-3, 11-5, Mehwish Ali (KP) beat Minahil Aqeel (KP) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 and Sana Bahadur (KP) beat Wajeeha Altaf (KP) 11-0, 11-2, 11-0.