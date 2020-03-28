UrduPoint.com
PSF Management Expresses Grief At Azam Khan's Death

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:57 PM

PSF management expresses grief at Azam Khan's death

President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Senior Vice President and Secretary have expressed deep grief on the demise of Squash legend Azam Khan, who passed away in United Kingdom on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ):President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Senior Vice President and Secretary have expressed deep grief on the demise of Squash legend Azam Khan, who passed away in United Kingdom on Saturday.

Azam was one of the greatest squash players of all time, winning four consecutive British Open titles from 1959 1962. His elder brother Hashim Khan was the first Pakistani to win British Open back in 1951.

In a condolence message, the PSF management prayed to Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength, courage to his family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

