PSF sets ambitious target for World Junior Squash Championship-bound players

Pakistan Squash Federation has set an ambitious target for national junior players in the World Junior Squash Individual Championship 2019, scheduled to be played in Malaysia from July 30 to August 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Squash Federation has set an ambitious target for national junior players in the World Junior Squash Individual Championship 2019 scheduled to be played in Malaysia July 30 to August 4.

The federation on Thursday announced that an eight-member squad, comprising six players - Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan and Naveed Rehman along with two officials - Secretary PSF Group Captain Tahir Sultan (manger) and Asif Khan (coach) would leave for Malaysia to feature in the flagship event.

"We've set a minimum target of reaching the semifinals. It'll be an outstanding result if any one of them make it to the last four as from there a player can be in a position to spring a surprise," Secretary PSF, Group Captain Tahir Sultan told APP.

He said that the players had been told to focus on reaching the semifinals at least. "We expect they can qualify for the quarterfinals but that is not our target," Tahir said elaborating that the goal should always be higher.

Top squash players from around the world will be seen in the action at the championship where World No. 29 Mostafa Asal of Egypt will be defending his title.

"It's a really tough event where stiff contests are expected as all the participating nations will be fielding their best lot in it. Hence, it'll be a bit unrealistic if we at once set the target to reach the final. It'll will be an outstanding show even if we make it to the semifinals," Tahir said.

He said that the players had undergone rigorous training at National Squash academy, Islamabad but they needed to deliver their hundred percent in the event to finish at some respectable position. "Look it's all about controlling your nerves when you are contesting at the world level. Along with being physically fit you need to be mentally very strong," he added.

/395