UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSF Sets Ambitious Target For World Junior Squash Championship-bound Players

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:13 PM

PSF sets ambitious target for World Junior Squash Championship-bound players

Pakistan Squash Federation has set an ambitious target for national junior players in the World Junior Squash Individual Championship 2019, scheduled to be played in Malaysia from July 30 to August 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Squash Federation has set an ambitious target for national junior players in the World Junior Squash Individual Championship 2019, scheduled to be played in Malaysia from July 30 to August 4.

The federation on Thursday announced that an eight-member squad, comprising six players - Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, Mohammad Hamza Khan and Naveed Rehman along with two officials - Secretary PSF Group Captain Tahir Sultan (manger) and Asif Khan (coach) would leave for Malaysia to feature in the flagship event.

"We've set a minimum target of reaching the semifinals. It'll be an outstanding result if any one of them make it to the last four as from there a player can be in a position to spring a surprise," Secretary PSF, Group Captain Tahir Sultan told APP.

He said that the players had been told to focus on reaching the semifinals at least. "We expect they can qualify for the quarterfinals but that is not our target," Tahir said elaborating that the goal should always be higher.

Top squash players from around the world will be seen in the action at the championship where World No. 29 Mostafa Asal of Egypt will be defending his title.

"It's a really tough event where stiff contests are expected as all the participating nations will be fielding their best lot in it. Hence, it'll be a bit unrealistic if we at once set the target to reach the final. It'll will be an outstanding show even if we make it to the semifinals," Tahir said.

He said that the players had undergone rigorous training at National Squash academy, Islamabad but they needed to deliver their hundred percent in the event to finish at some respectable position. "Look it's all about controlling your nerves when you are contesting at the world level. Along with being physically fit you need to be mentally very strong," he added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Islamabad World Egypt Malaysia July August 2019 Event All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Tokyo Governor to attend Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand ..

44 minutes ago

CTP directs wardens to maintain smooth flow of tra ..

33 seconds ago

Tunisia's Essebsi, world's oldest president, dies ..

34 seconds ago

Additional Director FIA emphasizes need of effecti ..

36 seconds ago

Aussie Wilson ties men's 200m breaststroke world m ..

39 seconds ago

Paris hits record 41C temperature: weather service ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.