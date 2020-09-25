PSF to establish training academy at JKSC Abbottabad: Shahzada Khalid

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Thursday considering establishing a squash training academy at Jansher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) after the renovation of it's both courts

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Thursday considering establishing a squash training academy at Jansher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) after the renovation of it's both courts.

This was stated by the Director JKSC Air Commodore (R) Shahzada Khalid while talking to the media.

He further said that the PSF decision was taken after the successful arrangement of two months-long winter training camps held at JKSC Abbottabad, Senior Vice President (SVP) PSF during Amir Masood during his visit of Abbottabad approved the renovation of JKSC where the floors of the courts would be replaced first time after 20 years, adding Shahzada Khalid said.

Secretary PSF Group Captain Tahir Sultan and Director PSF Academies Aftab Qureshi, played a vital role in promoting squash in Abbottabad at JKSC, he disclosed.

Replying to a question the director JKSC said that following the roaring success of the winter camp for under 14 years of age children we have commenced a month-long free training program for girls where a coach of the Pakistan national squash team is grooming the female players and we are also providing free squash racket and ball to all participants of the camp.

He disclosed that the top-performing female player of the camp would be sent to Islamabad for further training those were identified by the national Squash team coach.

Shahzada Khalid said that from 1st October 2020 we would kick off a national woman quash tournament which would be organized by the support of the KPK Squash Federation.

We have formed a four-member committee comprising seasoned players who would oversee the JKSC matters and assist, the committee would also give suggestions and advice to the director for the promotion of squash and betterment of JKSC, he stated.

Talking about the role of veteran squash players for the betterment of JKSC Shahzada Khalid said that Bilal Khursheed, Yousuf, Abbass, Professor Khursheed, Sardar Arif and Zahid Qadir are role model for young players owing to their good conduct and support for the game.