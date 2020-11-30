UrduPoint.com
PSF To Hold Level-II Coaching Course Next Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) would organize the Level-II Coaching Course in the 2nd quarter of 2021.

The participants for the course should have a minimum age of 20 years and should be PSF Level-I Certified Coach, said a press release issued here.

PSF has been putting efforts on faculty development by organizing coaching courses and referees clinics, etc.

As part of the plan, PSF Level-I Online Coaching Course was organized this year in July, wherein around 50 players and coaches participated.

The main purpose of this arrangement was to keep the players and regional coaches involved in squash activity during COVID-19 pandemic, and educate them on the changing rules of the game, development techniques, physical fitness and stamina of the players, for better performance and results.

In continuation of the plan, PSF was holding the Level-II Coaching Course in mid of the 2nd quarter of 2021.

The participants for the course should be physically fit and must be able to communicate in English language.

Moreover, the participants should have experience of playing squash at national and international level and should also have done at least club level coaching.

This course would help PSF to increase the pool of coaches in Pakistan and raise their qualification level in the coaching profession.

